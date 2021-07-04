Autonio Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.54 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 51.8% against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0955 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $405,169.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00045735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00135251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00166962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,527.14 or 1.00280150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,449,007 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

