Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 257.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 542.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 137,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4,689.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 405,202 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $4,057,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 8,177.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 51,846 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.75 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $27.02.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

CDMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.