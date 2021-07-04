Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Trading 3.7% Higher

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) traded up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.14 and last traded at $27.54. 2,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 388,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the first quarter valued at about $6,526,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 20,388.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 220,400 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 3,708.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 147,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 597,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after acquiring an additional 110,850 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

