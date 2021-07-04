B. Riley Boosts Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $75.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Ameresco stock opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $353,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,520. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ameresco by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ameresco by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameresco by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Ameresco by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Ameresco by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

