Baader Bank Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €78.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.21 ($80.25).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LXS stock opened at €59.04 ($69.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €61.33. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a one year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 5.76.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.