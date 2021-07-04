Baader Bank Reiterates “€127.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €103.61 ($121.90).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €102.95 ($121.12) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €91.54. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

