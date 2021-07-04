Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Down 32.8% in June

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 192,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 259.2 days.

Shares of BCKIF opened at $4.14 on Friday. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $4.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCKIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Babcock International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded Babcock International Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

