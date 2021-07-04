Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,717 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 386.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 87,956 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth about $2,660,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth about $1,343,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.22. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.