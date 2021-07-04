Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 45.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,441 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 180,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $75.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.37 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 220,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $17,188,528.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,078,746 shares of company stock valued at $79,848,733 in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

