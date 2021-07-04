Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 384.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

LDP stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $27.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

