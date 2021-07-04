Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,600 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 859,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 586,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 48,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,811. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81. Ballantyne Strong has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $5.47.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 43.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%.

In other news, Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 34,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $181,188.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ballantyne Strong in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,189 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 18,906 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ballantyne Strong in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,206 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 41,829 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,096 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 62,745 shares during the period. 22.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and sells projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also manufactures and distributes curvilinear immersive screens to theme parks, museums, and schools, as well as for special events and military applications.

