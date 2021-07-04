Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Short Interest Down 20.8% in June

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,200 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 376,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 354,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,037 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 27,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 90,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,002. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

