Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,300 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 213,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 347,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NYSE:BMA opened at $15.00 on Friday. Banco Macro has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.
About Banco Macro
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
