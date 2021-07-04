Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,300 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 213,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 347,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NYSE:BMA opened at $15.00 on Friday. Banco Macro has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 48.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after acquiring an additional 301,523 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 20,815.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

