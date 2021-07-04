Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $434,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,768,408.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock worth $1,877,176. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BOH opened at $83.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.15. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

