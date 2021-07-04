Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,615,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,232,000 after acquiring an additional 487,139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,083,000 after acquiring an additional 166,159 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 153.6% in the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 261,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,789,000 after acquiring an additional 158,450 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,377,000 after acquiring an additional 138,310 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $77.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.35. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.