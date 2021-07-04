Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.57.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,966,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,551 shares of company stock worth $336,538. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

