Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.66 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,784 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,817,000 after acquiring an additional 672,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,719,000 after acquiring an additional 353,062 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,727,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,624,000 after acquiring an additional 185,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,989,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.84. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

