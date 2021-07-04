Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Magellan Health worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $94.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. Magellan Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.25.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.