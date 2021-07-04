Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 89.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147,190 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 900,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,746,000 after buying an additional 388,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 32,060 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.