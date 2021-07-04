Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 27,264 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.52% of Boise Cascade worth $35,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,148,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth approximately $20,011,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,506,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $57.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.03. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $36.68 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.41.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

