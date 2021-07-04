Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 515 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Walker & Dunlop worth $38,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 66.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $856,898.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 149,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $114.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.73.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

