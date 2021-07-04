Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 44,778 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $37,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,461,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,008,000 after purchasing an additional 74,584 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,104,000 after purchasing an additional 33,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.02.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $63,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,594.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $635,631 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BWXT. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.