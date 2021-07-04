Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,551 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.09% of LiveRamp worth $37,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in LiveRamp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 30.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Shares of RAMP opened at $45.15 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.33.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

