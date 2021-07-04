Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,093 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $35,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

In related news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of AEL opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.