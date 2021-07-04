Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,057 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,353,000 after purchasing an additional 487,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,762,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $9,061,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after purchasing an additional 185,093 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 425,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,292,000 after purchasing an additional 174,280 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,178. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCPH. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

