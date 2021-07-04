Barclays PLC Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after acquiring an additional 236,583 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Watsco by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,084,000 after acquiring an additional 254,261 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Watsco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 564,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp lifted its position in Watsco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 403,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $288.65 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.38 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.