Barclays PLC Invests $3.75 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 37,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,250 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,242,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,866,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 214,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after buying an additional 125,863 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 752.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after buying an additional 102,570 shares during the period.

EFG stock opened at $107.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

