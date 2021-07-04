Barclays PLC Purchases 15,924 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,924 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Steven Madden worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,267,000 after buying an additional 244,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 136,338 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 60,260 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 29.4% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 200,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,462,000 after buying an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 10.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 180.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOO. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

