Barclays PLC Purchases 3,836 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Plexus worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Plexus by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Plexus by 21.8% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 57,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Plexus by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus in the first quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Plexus by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 11,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $282,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,839.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,076 shares of company stock worth $1,045,755 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PLXS shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $90.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.30. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

