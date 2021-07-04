Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of AAON worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AAON by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.87 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.83.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 21.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. AAON’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

