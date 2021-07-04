Barclays PLC Sells 26,352 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,352 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,538 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Community Health Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,902,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,763,000 after purchasing an additional 246,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,675 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,598,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Community Health Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,541,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CYH stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.