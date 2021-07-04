Barclays Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target to C$45.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price lifted by Barclays from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ANCUF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

