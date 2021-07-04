Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised The Berkeley Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of BKGFY stock opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.92.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.