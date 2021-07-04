Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

PDRDY opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.16. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

