Barclays Trims Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Target Price to 124.00

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) had its target price cut by Barclays from 129.00 to 124.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Danske Bank A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised Danske Bank A/S to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Danske Bank A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of Danske Bank A/S stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.44.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

