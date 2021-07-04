Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €79.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €79.00 ($92.94) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Basf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €77.93 ($91.69).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €67.18 ($79.04) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Basf has a 12-month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock has a market cap of $61.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.98.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

