BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Down 23.2% in June

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 6,370,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 665,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,482,000 after purchasing an additional 24,496 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 102,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in BCE by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

BCE traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 658,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,245. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.20.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.7072 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

