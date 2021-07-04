Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.64% of Beam Therapeutics worth $32,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,736,000 after acquiring an additional 65,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,513,000 after buying an additional 515,886 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 566,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,368,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 51.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,372,000 after purchasing an additional 120,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 229,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $130.21 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.43.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $4,846,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,809 shares in the company, valued at $7,517,731.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,625 shares of company stock worth $19,984,728 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEAM. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.