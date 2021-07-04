Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BBBY. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.16. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,343,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 40.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 51,780 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $1,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

