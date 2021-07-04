BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $66,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,548,000 after acquiring an additional 180,888 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,627,000 after acquiring an additional 522,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,431 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,390,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 837,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,370,000 after acquiring an additional 50,960 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,303,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $1,019,761.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,747,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,485 shares of company stock worth $8,387,631 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BGNE opened at $339.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.46. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.33.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

