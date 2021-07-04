Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 424 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 73,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $164.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.93. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $4,635,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,560 shares in the company, valued at $26,434,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,368 shares of company stock valued at $14,555,335. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.77.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

