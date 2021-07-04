Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $360,000 Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.83. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

