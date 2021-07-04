Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $60.10 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

