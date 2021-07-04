Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 1,286 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $113,000.

RDVY opened at $48.40 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.17.

