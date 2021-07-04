Benjamin Edwards Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.24. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

