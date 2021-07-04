Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,183,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $83,019,000 after buying an additional 57,383 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 381,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,776,000 after buying an additional 25,661 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,721 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,653,000 after buying an additional 441,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $9,220,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,382,500 shares of company stock worth $500,398,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

NYSE ORCL opened at $81.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The stock has a market cap of $228.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

