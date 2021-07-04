Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.24. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.