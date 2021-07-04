Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,743,000 after buying an additional 1,043,722 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,273,000 after buying an additional 1,759,666 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,838,000 after buying an additional 110,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,942,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,007,000 after buying an additional 250,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,920,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,777,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

WEC opened at $90.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

