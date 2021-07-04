Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $116,408,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $107,514,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $91,557,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,983,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,066,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.65.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.