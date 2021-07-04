Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 585 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.39.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $87.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

